Morecambe V Newport County at Globe Arena : Match Preview

Striker Vadaine Oliver suspended as Morecambe take on NewportMorecambe are again without striker Vadaine Oliver for the Sky Bet League Two home game against Newport.Oliver serves the final game of a three-match ban for his dismissal against Accrington at the start of the month.But fellow forward Rhys Turner could be available after a month out with hamstring trouble.Morecambe have no new injury concerns and have been bolstered by the return of midfielder Alex Kenyon after a knee injury.Newport moved up to sixth with a midweek win against Cheltenham, but they are likely to be without captain Joss Labadie and defender Mark O'Brien.Labadie suffered a groin strain during the 0-0 draw with Wycombe last weekend, while O'Brien has missed two matches due to a foot problem.In better news for the Welsh club, though, strikers Lamar Reynolds and Shawn McCoulsky could be involved.Reynolds is fit again following a thigh injury, while McCoulsky has not played since the Carabao Cup defeat against Leeds last month because of hip trouble.

Source: PAR

