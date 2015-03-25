Morecambe V Luton at Globe Arena : Match Preview

Adam McGurk to miss Luton's visit due to hamstring injuryAdam McGurk will miss Morecambe's Sky Bet League Two home clash with Luton on Tuesday due to injury.McGurk pulled his hamstring in Saturday's 2-1 loss at Stevenage and had to come off shortly before half-time.Fellow forward Rhys Turner, who has recovered from a hamstring issue of his own, is expected to make his return to the matchday squad.The Shrimps' last home fixture saw them register their first win in seven league matches as they saw off Newport 2-1.Luton manager Nathan Jones is hopeful midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu will be available after the club appealed the red card he was shown in the 1-0 win over Chesterfield for a foul on Andy Kellett.Jones is already without another midfielder as Luke Berry is serving a three-match ban and will assess the fitness of injured players Andrew Shinnie, Elliot Lee, Johnny Mullins and Alan McCormack.Luke Gambin came into the starting line-up against Chesterfield having scored a brace in a development squad game at Brentford and played for an hour so could feature against Morecambe.Jordan Cook came on as a substitute midway through the first half against Chesterfield when Shinnie was injured and set up Danny Hylton to score the winner so he also adds to Jones' options in midfield.

Source: PAR

