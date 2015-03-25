Morecambe V Hartlepool at Globe Arena : Match Preview

Morecambe v HartlepoolMorecambe goalkeeper Barry Roche is a doubt for the FA Cup visit of Hartlepool after sustaining a head injury in last weekend's defeat to Forest Green.The 35-year-old was substituted just past the hour and his replacement Dan Nizic is in line to retain his place.Morecambe have not scored in their last three matches, and have managed just two in the previous five, so four-goal forward Kevin Ellison - on the bench at the weekend after returning from suspension - could start.However, the game is likely to come too soon for striker Rhys Turner (groin).Hartlepool will be without skipper Carl Magnay for the game after he underwent a hernia operation this week.Fellow defender Michael Ledger broke his nose in last week's 2-0 win at Torquay and also requires surgery, but he should be available for next weekend's trip to Boreham Wood.Forward Devante Rodney is available after serving a one-match suspension and midfielder Conor Newton could be back in the squad following an ankle injury.Striker Jake Cassidy is stepping up his training after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a broken foot but this game comes too soon.

Source: PAR

