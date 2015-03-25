 
  1. Football
  2. Morecambe

Morecambe V Hartlepool at Globe Arena : Match Preview

02 November 2017 04:52
Morecambe v Hartlepool

Morecambe goalkeeper Barry Roche is a doubt for the FA Cup visit of Hartlepool after sustaining a head injury in last weekend's defeat to Forest Green.

The 35-year-old was substituted just past the hour and his replacement Dan Nizic is in line to retain his place.

Morecambe have not scored in their last three matches, and have managed just two in the previous five, so four-goal forward Kevin Ellison - on the bench at the weekend after returning from suspension - could start.

However, the game is likely to come too soon for striker Rhys Turner (groin).

Hartlepool will be without skipper Carl Magnay for the game after he underwent a hernia operation this week.

Fellow defender Michael Ledger broke his nose in last week's 2-0 win at Torquay and also requires surgery, but he should be available for next weekend's trip to Boreham Wood.

Forward Devante Rodney is available after serving a one-match suspension and midfielder Conor Newton could be back in the squad following an ankle injury.

Striker Jake Cassidy is stepping up his training after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a broken foot but this game comes too soon.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as