Morecambe V Grimsby at Globe Arena : Match Preview

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley will demand a reaction from his side as they face Grimsby at the Globe Arena.
The Shrimps' recent problems increased on Tuesday night when they were well beaten 3-0 at home by struggling Port Vale.
Adam Campbell and Michael Rose are among those likely to step up as Bentley searches for a winning formula.
Kevin Ellison serves the final game of a three-match suspension while defender Dean Winnard is still sidelined.
Grimsby boss Russell Slade has two injury concerns as his side look to stretch their unbeaten run to six games.
Paul Dixon limped off midway through the 3-2 midweek win at Cheltenham with a thigh injury and faces a late test.
And midfielder Mitch Rose could miss out again as he struggles to shake off his recent ankle injury.
Otherwise Slade will hope to keep an unchanged line-up as the Mariners continue to climb the League Two table.
Source: PAR