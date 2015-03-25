Morecambe V Crawley Town at Globe Arena : Match Preview

Morecambe are expected to retain Danijel Nizic in goal for the visit of Crawley.
The on-loan Burnley goalkeeper replaced injured Barry Roche for Tuesday's 2-1 Checkatrade defeat at Fleetwood.
Manager Jim Bentley had made changes to his team following the 4-1 loss at Exeter but is expected to revert to much of his previous starting XI.
Forward Vadaine Oliver is among those expected to return.
Crawley boss Harry Kewell will check on the fitness of Dean Cox.
The former Brighton and Leyton Orient midfielder missed the midweek Checkatrade Trophy defeat at Portsmouth through illness.
Defender Josh Yorwerth starts a three-match ban following his red card against Carlisle last weekend.
Dutch striker Thomas Verheydt is set to miss out again with a knee injury.
