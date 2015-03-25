Morecambe V Coventry at Globe Arena : Match Preview

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Patrick Brough doubtful for Morecambe clash with CoventryMorecambe are sweating on the fitness of Patrick Brough for the visit of Coventry.The full-back suffered a knee injury in the FA Cup defeat against Shrewsbury last week and is now a doubt.Aaron McGowan is pushing for a start as he closes in on full fitness following a knee injury.Sam Lavelle completes his two match-ban for "successful deception of a match official".Coventry are boosted by the availability of Rod McDonald.The defender has suffered from concussion but boss Mark Robins revealed he has passed all the necessary tests and is available.Veteran midfielder Michael Doyle will make his 700th career appearance if he is selected at the Globe Arena.Striker Jodi Jones and midfielder Tony Andreu are both out for the season with knee injuries.

