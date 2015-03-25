 
Morecambe V Coventry at Globe Arena : Match Preview

08 December 2017 01:15
Patrick Brough doubtful for Morecambe clash with Coventry

Morecambe are sweating on the fitness of Patrick Brough for the visit of Coventry.

The full-back suffered a knee injury in the FA Cup defeat against Shrewsbury last week and is now a doubt.

Aaron McGowan is pushing for a start as he closes in on full fitness following a knee injury.

Sam Lavelle completes his two match-ban for "successful deception of a match official".

Coventry are boosted by the availability of Rod McDonald.

The defender has suffered from concussion but boss Mark Robins revealed he has passed all the necessary tests and is available.

Veteran midfielder Michael Doyle will make his 700th career appearance if he is selected at the Globe Arena.

Striker Jodi Jones and midfielder Tony Andreu are both out for the season with knee injuries.

Source: PAR

