Morecambe V Accrington Stanley at Globe Arena : Match Preview

Jim Bentley set to make wholesale changes for Morecambe clash with AccringtonMorecambe boss Jim Bentley is set to bring various players back into his first XI for Saturday's Sky Bet League Two home clash with Accrington.Bentley shuffled his pack earlier this week, making seven changes for the Checkatrade Trophy match against Carlisle at the Globe Arena on Tuesday which the Shrimps lost 2-0.Rhys Turner, who has had a hamstring injury, is expected to be available again after missing the last two games.But fellow forward Vadaine Oliver (ankle) remains sidelined.Goalkeeper Max Stryjek and defenders Farrend Rawson and Jordan Thorniley could make their Accrington debuts having joined the club on loan.Mekhi McLeod begins a three-match suspension after his red card in the 2-2 draw at Notts County last Friday.It remains to be seen whether Ben Richards-Everton, who dislocated his shoulder in the Meadow Lane contest, is able to feature this time around.Tyler Forbes is likely to miss out again due to his knee problem.

Source: PAR

