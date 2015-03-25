 
  1. Football
  2. Morecambe

Morecambe V Accrington Stanley at Globe Arena : Match Preview

31 August 2017 07:50
Jim Bentley set to make wholesale changes for Morecambe clash with Accrington

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley is set to bring various players back into his first XI for Saturday's Sky Bet League Two home clash with Accrington.

Bentley shuffled his pack earlier this week, making seven changes for the Checkatrade Trophy match against Carlisle at the Globe Arena on Tuesday which the Shrimps lost 2-0.

Rhys Turner, who has had a hamstring injury, is expected to be available again after missing the last two games.

But fellow forward Vadaine Oliver (ankle) remains sidelined.

Goalkeeper Max Stryjek and defenders Farrend Rawson and Jordan Thorniley could make their Accrington debuts having joined the club on loan.

Mekhi McLeod begins a three-match suspension after his red card in the 2-2 draw at Notts County last Friday.

It remains to be seen whether Ben Richards-Everton, who dislocated his shoulder in the Meadow Lane contest, is able to feature this time around.

Tyler Forbes is likely to miss out again due to his knee problem.

Source: PAR

Feature Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arsenal for Premier League rival

Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arse...

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.

Feature 5 of England

5 of England's most memorable Test matches on home...

Test cricket received a welcome shot in the arm this week, with the West Indies demonstrating that they are not

Feature Which big-name Premier League players could make transfer deadline day moves?

Which big-name Premier League players could make t...

Alexis Sanchez, Diego Costa and Philippe Coutinho will be among those waiting anxiously by their phones on what is set

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's possible opponents if he continue...

Conor McGregor stepped into a boxing ring for the first time as a professional fighter against Floyd Mayweather, but it may not be the last.

Feature How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in the summer transfer window?

How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in ...

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, August 31, but there is still plenty of time for clubs to get late deals done.

Feature A look at Andy Murray

A look at Andy Murray's possible route to the US O...

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.