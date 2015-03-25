Morecambe 2-0 Coventry - 09-Dec-2017 : Match Report

Vadaine Oliver and Callum Lang help Morecambe stun high-flying CoventryMorecambe produced a fine performance to come away with a shock 2-0 victory over high-flying Coventry at the Globe Arena.Goals in each half from Vadaine Oliver and a first Football League goal for Callum Lang gave Jim Bentley's side three vital points.Morecambe dominated the first half with Oliver and Andy Fleming both having shots cleared off the line before they took a deserved lead in the 36th minute.Michael Rose swung in a free-kick from the right-hand side and Oliver nipped in front of his marker to divert the ball past Lee Burge from eight yards out for his third goal of the season.Coventry responded with Duckens Nazon forcing Barry Roche into two smart saves before the Shrimps doubled their advantage on 69 minutes through youngster Callum Lang.The striker, on loan from Wigan, had only been on the field a matter of seconds before he cut inside the area and drilled a low shot past Burge.The visitors went close to pulling a goal back when Marc McNulty hit the foot of the post with a well-struck effort from the edge of the area but the hosts held on, with Adam Campbell unlucky to not extend their advantage further.

Source: PA

