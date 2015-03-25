 
  1. Football
  2. Morecambe

Morecambe 0-0 Luton - 26-Sep-2017 : Match Report

26 September 2017 10:13
Morecambe and Luton play out goalless draw

Morecambe and Luton both failed to find the target as the sides shared the spoils in an entertaining 0-0 draw at the Globe Arena.

Both teams showed a great deal of attacking intent but each defended superbly to keep clear-cut chances to a minimum.

When they did break through, both keepers were at the top of their games with Morecambe stopper Barry Roche producing a stunning first-half save from Dan Potts and Luton keeper Marek Stech saving well at full stretch from Adam Campbell's effort from the edge of the box.

Luton shaded the chances in the first half with Morecambe keeper Roche making a fine save on 36 minutes from a Harry Cornick snapshot before saving Potts' volley from 10 yards out.

Luton keeper Stetch was called into action himself on 33 minutes when he tipped over a fierce drive from Campbell at full stretch.

The keeper also did well to smother a Vadaine Oliver effort from a Mitchell Lund cross before Steve Old headed over another well-placed Rose free-kick.

The second half followed a similar pattern with long-range efforts before Morecambe substitute Callum Lang almost snatched the three points at the death with a looping header that just cleared the crossbar.

Source: PA

Feature Five talking points ahead of Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Five talking points ahead of Atletico Madrid v Che...

Chelsea play at Atletico Madrid in Champions League Group C on Wednesday night.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham

Five talking points ahead of Apoel Nicosia v Totte...

Tottenham will look to take one step closer to the Champions League knock-out stages on Tuesday when they face Apoel Nicosia in Cyprus.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Five talking points ahead of Spartak Moscow v Live...

Liverpool play their second Champions League group match against Spartak Moscow in Russia on Tuesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Five talking points ahead of Manchester City v Sha...

Manchester City host Shakhtar Donetsk in their second Champions League Group F match on Tuesday.

Feature Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United preparing new deal for De Gea, Madrid eyeing Alli

Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United prepa...

What the papers sayEverton offered 75 million euros (£66m) for Diego Costa in the final days of the summer transfer

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester duo City and United cemented their status as early-season pace-setters at the top of the Premier League table with