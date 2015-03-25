Morecambe 0-0 Luton - 26-Sep-2017 : Match Report

Morecambe and Luton play out goalless drawMorecambe and Luton both failed to find the target as the sides shared the spoils in an entertaining 0-0 draw at the Globe Arena.Both teams showed a great deal of attacking intent but each defended superbly to keep clear-cut chances to a minimum.When they did break through, both keepers were at the top of their games with Morecambe stopper Barry Roche producing a stunning first-half save from Dan Potts and Luton keeper Marek Stech saving well at full stretch from Adam Campbell's effort from the edge of the box.Luton shaded the chances in the first half with Morecambe keeper Roche making a fine save on 36 minutes from a Harry Cornick snapshot before saving Potts' volley from 10 yards out.Luton keeper Stetch was called into action himself on 33 minutes when he tipped over a fierce drive from Campbell at full stretch.The keeper also did well to smother a Vadaine Oliver effort from a Mitchell Lund cross before Steve Old headed over another well-placed Rose free-kick.The second half followed a similar pattern with long-range efforts before Morecambe substitute Callum Lang almost snatched the three points at the death with a looping header that just cleared the crossbar.

Source: PA

