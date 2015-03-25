More woe for Ronald Koeman as Everton are beaten once more

Everton boss Ronald Koeman was forced to endure more disappointment as Lyon consigned his side to an ill-tempered defeat and more Europa League misery.

Koeman has been forced to confront the potential of “crisis” unfolding at Goodison Park and this 2-1 reverse left his side bottom of Group E, with Nabil Fekir’s penalty and Bertrand Traore’s deft flick besting Ashley Williams’ powerful header.

Williams was lucky to be on the pitch when he headed home the equaliser, having initiated and then extended an ugly touchline tussle involving players from both sides and, worryingly, at least one home fan.

“Any chance of using energy and aggression on the football pitch ? #EVELYO” – former Everton midfielder Peter Reid @reid6peter reacts to Williams’ skirmish.

Fekir. Everton have an abundance of ‘number 10s’ but the best on the pitch played for OL.

Ashley Williams (centre right) clashed with Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes (Peter Byrne/PA)

While referee Rob van de Ven only produced a pair of yellow cards for the 66th-minute scrap, there will surely be repercussions. Both UEFA and Everton will likely come down hard after a fan – astonishingly, holding a young child – seemed to aim a punch in the direction of Lyon goalkeeper Lopes. Williams too may find out the red mist leads to retrospective action.

Koeman’s curious selection

Koeman made five changes from Sunday’s draw with Brighton, taking experienced quintet Leighton Baines, Phil Jagielka, Wayne Rooney, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Gylfi Sigurdsson out of his starting XI. Given the paucity of confidence in his ranks, that was a curious move. It was naive of Mason Holgate to dive in on Marcal to concede the penalty early on and from there on the hosts looked like a side in need of leaders. As it was, their captain Williams showed he had the least cool head of all.

Ratings

Jordan Pickford: 6/10, Mason Holgate: 5, Ashley Williams: 5, Michael Keane: 6, Cuco Martina: 6, Tom Davies: 7, Morgan Schneiderlin: 7, Davy Klaassen: 4, Nikola Vlasic: 6, Dominic Calvert-Lewin: 5, Kevin Mirallas: 6.Ademola Lookman (on for Klaassen, 46): 7, Gylfi Sigurdsson (on for Schneiderlin, 57): 6, Sandro Ramirez (on for Mirallas, 68): 6.Anthony Lopes: 6, Kenny Tete: 7, Marcelo: 6, Mouctar Diakhaby: 7, Marcal: 6, Houssem Aouar: 6, Lucas Tousart: 6, Bertrand Traore: 7, Nabil Fekir: 7, Memphis Depay: 6, Myziane Maolida: 7.Jordan Ferri (on for Fekir, 60): 6, Maxwel Cornet (on for Maolida, 71): 7, Tanguy Ndombele (on for Depay, 89): 6.v Arsenal (Premier League, October 22)

Troyes v Lyon (Ligue 1, October 22)

