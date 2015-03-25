Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up United move, Fabinho still a target for Jose

The Daily Telegraph writes that Real Madrid striker ALVARO MORATA is so eager on completing a move to Manchester United that he has taken a short break from his honeymoon.

Morata has been in Ibiza after getting married earlier this month but has incredibly left wife Alice Campello to briefly return to the Spanish capital in an effort to hurry along his switch to Old Trafford.

Real would like a minimum of £75million for a player who scored 20 times in 43 appearances in all competitions last term and have already rejected a £65m bid from United.

Staying in Manchester and the Independent claims United boss Jose Mourinho is targeting Monaco's versatile midfielder FABINHO - even if he recruits NEMANJA MATIC from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Matic is expected to complete a £35m move from the Blues soon but Mourinho is desperate to freshen up his squad further.

Even though Fabinho primarily occupies the same holding midfield role as Matic, he has been used at right-back by his Ligue 1 club - a position that has sometimes proved problematic for Mourinho, who has occasionally turned to winger Antonio Valencia to fill the role.

However, United look set to lose out in the race for Burnley and England defender MICHAEL KEANE, who is poised to complete a move to Premier League rivals Everton, according to the Sun.

Keane had been linked with a return to to his boyhood club after signalling his intention to leave Turf Moor but United's signing of Victor Lindelof had deterred the Clarets centre-half, and now Everton may profit.

The Toffees are willing to match Burnley's £25m valuation of the player and a deal could be concluded within days.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror reports former England captain JOHN TERRY will drop a division to sign for Aston Villa once his Chelsea contract expires at the weekend.

The veteran centre-half becomes a free agent this Saturday after almost two decades at Stamford Bridge and will snub a move to Birmingham to sign for their biggest rivals.

Meanwhile, Chelsea could let Frenchman KURT ZOUMA return to his homeland on loan with Nice in an effort to give the defender first-team football, says talkSPORT.

Ligue 1 club Nice are on the hunt for reinforcements after Paul Baysse joined Malaga and, with Virgil van Dijk or Leonardo Bonucci tipped to arrive at Chelsea in the coming weeks, Zouma could fall further down the pecking order under manager Antonio Conte, making a loan move a tempting possibility.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

Real Madrid star Pepe set to join Turkish giants Besiktashttps://t.co/JtMcN3uo3W pic.twitter.com/BdP6dB0Nn5 — The Sun Football ? (@TheSunFootball) June 27, 2017

PLAYERS TO WATCH

JERMAIN DEFOE: The England striker's financial demands are giving interested suitors West Ham and Bournemouth pause for thought, writes the Daily Star, meaning the 34-year-old could be left in limbo.

CEDRIC SOARES: Attracting the attention of Tottenham, whose boss Mauricio Pochettino could raid former club Southampton for the right-back's signature if Kyle Walker joins Manchester City, says the Daily Mirror. Juventus and Barcelona are also keeping tabs on the Portuguese full-back.

ROQUE MESA: Swansea are set to pip Roma and Sevilla to the £11.5m signing of the Las Palmas midfielder, according to the Sun. A deal is expected to be sealed later this week.

Source: PA

