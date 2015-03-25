 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester United

Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up United move, Fabinho still a target for Jose

28 June 2017 09:26

The Daily Telegraph writes that Real Madrid striker ALVARO MORATA is so eager on completing a move to Manchester United that he has taken a short break from his honeymoon.

Morata has been in Ibiza after getting married earlier this month but has incredibly left wife Alice Campello to briefly return to the Spanish capital in an effort to hurry along his switch to Old Trafford.

Real would like a minimum of £75million for a player who scored 20 times in 43 appearances in all competitions last term and have already rejected a £65m bid from United.

Staying in Manchester and the Independent claims United boss Jose Mourinho is targeting Monaco's versatile midfielder FABINHO - even if he recruits NEMANJA MATIC from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Matic is expected to complete a £35m move from the Blues soon but Mourinho is desperate to freshen up his squad further.

Even though Fabinho primarily occupies the same holding midfield role as Matic, he has been used at right-back by his Ligue 1 club - a position that has sometimes proved problematic for Mourinho, who has occasionally turned to winger Antonio Valencia to fill the role.

However, United look set to lose out in the race for Burnley and England defender MICHAEL KEANE, who is poised to complete a move to Premier League rivals Everton, according to the Sun.

Keane had been linked with a return to to his boyhood club after signalling his intention to leave Turf Moor but United's signing of Victor Lindelof had deterred the Clarets centre-half, and now Everton may profit.

The Toffees are willing to match Burnley's £25m valuation of the player and a deal could be concluded within days.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror reports former England captain JOHN TERRY will drop a division to sign for Aston Villa once his Chelsea contract expires at the weekend.

The veteran centre-half becomes a free agent this Saturday after almost two decades at Stamford Bridge and will snub a move to Birmingham to sign for their biggest rivals.

Meanwhile, Chelsea could let Frenchman KURT ZOUMA return to his homeland on loan with Nice in an effort to give the defender first-team football, says talkSPORT.

Ligue 1 club Nice are on the hunt for reinforcements after Paul Baysse joined Malaga and, with Virgil van Dijk or Leonardo Bonucci tipped to arrive at Chelsea in the coming weeks, Zouma could fall further down the pecking order under manager Antonio Conte, making a loan move a tempting possibility.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

PLAYERS TO WATCH

JERMAIN DEFOE: The England striker's financial demands are giving interested suitors West Ham and Bournemouth pause for thought, writes the Daily Star, meaning the 34-year-old could be left in limbo.

CEDRIC SOARES: Attracting the attention of Tottenham, whose boss Mauricio Pochettino could raid former club Southampton for the right-back's signature if Kyle Walker joins Manchester City, says the Daily Mirror. Juventus and Barcelona are also keeping tabs on the Portuguese full-back.

ROQUE MESA: Swansea are set to pip Roma and Sevilla to the £11.5m signing of the Las Palmas midfielder, according to the Sun. A deal is expected to be sealed later this week.

Source: PA

Feature Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up United move, Fabinho still a target for Jose

Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up Unit...

The Daily Telegraph writes that Real Madrid striker ALVARO MORATA is so eager on completing a move to Manchester United

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions' final midweek match of their New Zealand tour ended in a gripping 31-31 draw against

Feature British and Irish Lions player ratings against the Hurricanes

British and Irish Lions player ratings against the...

The British and Irish Lions completed their schedule of midweek matches in New Zealand as they were held to a

Feature Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United set to land

Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United se...

Liverpool have enquired about Arsenal winger ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN after talks over extending his stay at the Emirates Stadium stalled, according

Feature The pink ball arrives in county cricket: What They Said

The pink ball arrives in county cricket: What They...

The pink ball arrived in the Specsavers County Championship on Monday.

Feature 5 reasons why England can look forward with optimism

5 reasons why England can look forward with optimi...

It has been a turbulent year since Roy Hodgson's England were bundled out of Euro 2016 by Iceland in Nice.