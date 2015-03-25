Monday's Transfer Gossip





After the arrival of Neymar, Paris St Germain are keen to offload their German striker Julan Draxler. He may well be an option for Liverpool if Philippe Coutinho finally gets his move to Barcelona. The Spanish giants are also expected to complete the signing of Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele for £110m.





Manchester City still lead the way with transfer rumour stories today. The Premier League big spenders are determined to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal for a whopping £70m and West Bropm skipper Jonny Evans, who would set them back a further £25m.

Source: DSG

