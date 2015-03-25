 
  1. Football
  2. Real Madrid

Monaco threaten to report clubs who approached Kylian Mbappe without consent

20 July 2017 05:09

Monaco are threatening to report "important" European clubs to FIFA for making contact with star striker Kylian Mbappe without the club's consent.

Mbappe is one of football's hottest properties and a host of sides have been linked with a move for the 18-year-old France international, who scored 26 goals in all competitions as Monaco won Ligue 1 last season.

The French outfit have not named which clubs they believe have approached Mbappe - who has reportedly attracted offers of £100million this summer - but have said they may turn to both the French Football League (LFP) and FIFA to take action against the offenders.

A club statement read: "AS Monaco state with regret that "important" European football clubs have made contacts with Kylian Mbappe (and his entourage) without authorisation from the club.

"AS Monaco want to remind these clubs that such actions are contrary to article 211 of the administrative regulation of the French Football League and to article 18.3 of FIFA's regulation of the status and the transfer of players.

"To put an end to this unacceptable situation, AS Monaco are planning on asking the French Football League and FIFA to start disciplinary procedures against the offending clubs."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.