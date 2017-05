Monaco playmaker Bernardo Silva is undergoing a medical ahead of a move to Manchester City, Press Association Sport understands.

City are set to win the race for the Portugal international ahead of neighbours Manchester United, who were also interested in the £50million-rated 22-year-old.

The player flew into Manchester Airport on Thursday night and is is understood negotiations are at an advanced stage with City.

Source: PA

