Monaco land sought-after midfielder Youri Tielemans from Anderlecht

French champions Monaco have beaten Premier League rivals to the capture of sought-after Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans on a five-year contract.

The 20-year-old, already a full Belgium international, was reportedly a target for both Manchester United and their rivals City among other European giants, but Champions League semi-finalists Monaco have won the race for his signature.

A statement published on asmonaco.com on Wednesday night said Tielemans, who leaves Anderlecht, had agreed a deal running to June 2022.

He told his new club's website: "Monaco is a club with an ambitious project, recognised on the European stage, and which relies on young players.

"I am very happy to be here. I will now do everything possible to progress here and repay the confidence the club have shown in me."

Tielemans scored 13 league goals for Anderlecht this season and was a key player as the Brussels side reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League, where they lost to Manchester United.

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev added: "Youri won the Belgian championship and was voted the best player. He was courted by very big clubs but it is Monaco with whom he chose to make progress.

"We are very happy because it proves the increasing attractiveness of our project. His arrival is in line with our strategy of recruiting talented young players.

"This strategy, which allowed to win the French title and get to the last four in Europe, is bearing fruit.

Source: PA

