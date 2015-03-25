 
  1. Football
  2. AS Monaco

Monaco land sought-after midfielder Youri Tielemans from Anderlecht

24 May 2017 08:24

French champions Monaco have beaten Premier League rivals to the capture of sought-after Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans on a five-year contract.

The 20-year-old, already a full Belgium international, was reportedly a target for both Manchester United and their rivals City among other European giants, but Champions League semi-finalists Monaco have won the race for his signature.

A statement published on asmonaco.com on Wednesday night said Tielemans, who leaves Anderlecht, had agreed a deal running to June 2022.

He told his new club's website: "Monaco is a club with an ambitious project, recognised on the European stage, and which relies on young players.

"I am very happy to be here. I will now do everything possible to progress here and repay the confidence the club have shown in me."

Tielemans scored 13 league goals for Anderlecht this season and was a key player as the Brussels side reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League, where they lost to Manchester United.

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev added: "Youri won the Belgian championship and was voted the best player. He was courted by very big clubs but it is Monaco with whom he chose to make progress.

"We are very happy because it proves the increasing attractiveness of our project. His arrival is in line with our strategy of recruiting talented young players.

"This strategy, which allowed to win the French title and get to the last four in Europe, is bearing fruit.

Source: PA

Feature United in for Munich winger, City stars expecting Sanchez arrival - Transfer News

United in for Munich winger, City stars expecting ...

Manchester City players expect to be lining up alongside ALEXIS SANCHEZ and KYLE WALKER at the Etihad Stadium next season, according to the Mirror.

Feature 5 possible contenders to replace Sam Allardyce at Crystal Palace

5 possible contenders to replace Sam Allardyce at ...

Sam Allardyce left his role as manager of Crystal Palace on Tuesday night, leaving the Selhurst Park hierarchy in the

Feature A closer look at Manchester United

A closer look at Manchester United's Europa League...

Ajax stand between Manchester United and Europa League glory on Wednesday.

Feature Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United open to offers for Smalling - Transfer News

Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United ...

Champions Chelsea have made former striker ROMELU LUKAKU their preferred attacking signing this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

Feature Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?

Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?...

Sunderland owner Ellis Short has launched the search for a ninth manager in eight-and-a-half years and a sixth in little

Feature Andre Agassi becomes latest

Andre Agassi becomes latest 'super coach' to teach...

World number two Novak Djokovic has announced Andre Agassi, an eight-time grand slam winner, will coach him at the French Open.