Monaco bring in Wolfsburg goalkeeper Diego Benaglio on three-year deal

Monaco have completed the signing of goalkeeper Diego Benaglio from Wolfsburg.

The Switzerland international, 33, has agreed a three-year contract with the new French champions.

Benaglio made more then 250 appearances for Wolfsburg, winning the Bundesliga title in 2009 and the DFB-Pokal in 2015.

He told Monaco's website: " It's an honour to join AS Monaco, the reigning French champions."

Monaco vice-president and chief executive Vadim Vasilyev added: "We are delighted to welcome Diego Benaglio to AS Monaco.

"Diego has won several trophies with Wolfsburg, including the Bundesliga, and also played at Euro 2008 and the 2010 and 2014 World Cups with Switzerland.

"He will bring all of his experience to our squad."

Source: PA

