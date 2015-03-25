Mohamed Salah wins BBC African Footballer of Year award

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has won the BBC African Footballer of the Year award.

Salah finished top from a five-man shortlist after a fans’ vote, beating Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Naby Keita, Sadio Mane and Victor Moses.

The Egypt international, who has racked up a double figure goal tally since moving to the Premier League from Roma, was presented with his award by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp at the club’s Melwood training ground.

Mohamed Salah has been named BBC African Footballer of the Year for 2017 🔴🏆 Congratulations, Mo! 👏https://t.co/2B6obP1Gx6 pic.twitter.com/8xhY8k0RtO — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 11, 2017

“It’s always a special feeling when you win something,” Salah told BBC Sport, following the announcement by television presenter Mimi Fawaz. “You feel like you did a great year, so I am very happy.”

And Klopp added: “It’s well deserved. The good thing is that he is still young, there is a lot of space for improvement, a lot of potential still that we can work on, but that’s how it should be.”

Previous winners of the award include Didier Drogba, George Weah and Yaya Toure.

