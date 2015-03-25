 
  1. Football
  2. Liverpool

Mohamed Salah deal agreed

20 June 2017 07:33
Mohamed Salah is one step closer to becoming a Liverpool player after a fee of £39m was reportedly agreed with Roma.

The 24-year-old Egyptian international has already agreed personal terms with the Reds and just needs to have a medical before the transfer is completed on Wednesday.

If the transfer goes ahead he will become the club's most-expensive signing, eclipsing the £35m forked out for Andy Carroll six years ago.

Salah has already requested the number 9 shirt, previously left vacant since Christian Benteke's departure for Crystal Palace last year.

Source: DSG

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs

5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs...

The British and Irish Lions continued their New Zealand tour on Tuesday by beating the Chiefs 34-6 in Hamilton.

Feature Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Juve defender Dani Alves - Transfer News

Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Ju...

ANTONIO CONTE is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions.

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v Maori All Blacks

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v...

The British and Irish Lions squeezed the life out of the Maori All Blacks with a commanding 32-10 win in Rotorua on Saturday.

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.