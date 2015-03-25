 
Milton Keynes Dons V Walsall at Stadium MK : Match Preview

Callum Brittain struggling for MK Dons

MK Dons could be without highly-rated teenager Callum Brittain for the home clash with Walsall but Aaron Tshibola returns from suspension.

Defender Brittain, named EFL Young Player of the Month for September and linked with a move to Chelsea and Tottenham, was forced off through injury in the first half of Saturday's defeat to Portsmouth.

Midfielder Tshibola has served a one-game suspension and comes back into contention.

Goalkeeper Lee Nicholls also sustained a first-half injury against Pompey but carried on and should be fit.

Under-fire Walsall boss Jon Whitney could ring the changes.

Whitney has been criticised by the club's fans after a run of only one win in eight league games and that may prompt him to turn to his fringe players.

Forward Tyler Roberts is pushing for a start while experienced midfielder Adam Chambers and youngster Liam Kinsella are among Whitney's other options.

Walsall are three points above the relegation zone following Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Blackpool.

