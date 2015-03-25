 
Milton Keynes Dons V Swansea at Stadium MK : Match Preview

21 August 2017 06:24
Peter Pawlett set for first MK Dons start against Swansea

Peter Pawlett could be in line for his full debut when MK Dons host Swansea in the Carabao Cup.

The midfielder, a summer signing from St Johnstone, returned to the squad at the weekend after building up his fitness and caught the eye as a second-half substitute as the Dons won 1-0 against Gillingham.

Milton Keynes manager Robbie Neilson also has the likes of Dean Lewington, Ed Upson and Kieran Agard to restore to his starting line-up should he wish to make changes to his team.

Chuks Aneke is training again after an injury-plagued campaign last time, but the attacking midfielder is not yet ready to be considered.

Swansea boss Paul Clement will not make sweeping changes for the second-round clash.

Clement plans to name a strong side in an attempt to build momentum with Swansea yet to score this season.

However, fringe players Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Jay Fulton and Luciano Narsingh may get rare starts.

Skipper Leon Britton (back) is unlikely to be risked and Fernando Llorente (arm), Nathan Dyer (Achilles) and Ki Sung-yueng (knee) remain out.

Source: PAR

