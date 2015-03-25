 
Milton Keynes Dons V Shrewsbury at Stadium MK : Match Preview

07 December 2017 07:27
Robbie Neilson expected to make changes as MK Dons face Shrewsbury

MK Dons are expected to make a handful of changes on their return to league action against Shrewsbury.

Milton Keynes manager Robbie Neilson gave several fringe players some game time against Chelsea in the Checkatrade Trophy in midweek and the team that takes to the field on Saturday should closely resemble that which started against Maidstone in the FA Cup.

Lee Nicholls will resume in goal while the likes of Ed Upson, Chuks Aneke and Kieran Agard are also likely to come back in.

Midfielder Ousseynou Cisse and striker Osman Sow (foot) remain unavailable due to injury.

Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst is facing an anxious wait over midfielder Jon Nolan.

Nolan missed Tuesday night's Checkatrade Trophy victory at Port Vale as a precaution after a recurrence of a hip problem, but Hurst is hopeful he will be fit.

Skipper Abu Ogogo will be available for the first time in the league since his sending-off at Rotherham on November 18 having returned from his three-match ban at Vale Park.

Other than Nolan, Hurst has no fresh injury problems as he looks to end a run of two successive league defeats at the hands of Bury and Bradford.

Source: PAR

