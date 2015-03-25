 
Milton Keynes Dons V Rochdale at Stadium MK : Match Preview

14 September 2017 03:29
Chuks Aneke steps up his comeback ahead of Rochdale clash

Chuks Aneke is unlikely to be risked when MK Dons take on Rochdale but he is making good progress in his return to full fitness after six months out with hamstring problems.

The former Arsenal forward played an hour and scored for the club's Under-23s in midweek but manager Robbie Neilson is unlikely to hand him a starting place just yet.

Neilson criticised defenders Scott Wootton and George Williams for their efforts in the 2-0 loss at Peterborough, making Ethan Ebanks-Landell's return likely.

The injured Ed Upson was also missed in midfield against Posh but he may not be ready to return.

Rochdale forward Ian Henderson will complete a three-match ban following his sending-off against Southend.

Keith Hill's men scored twice in stoppage time for an unlikely 2-1 win at home to Doncaster in midweek.

They had Joe Bunney back from knee trouble and he came through the full 90 minutes with no ill-effects.

After that first league win of the season, Rochdale remain 18th but will leapfrog their hosts if they can chalk up back-to-back successes.

