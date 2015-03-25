Milton Keynes Dons V Peterborough at Stadium MK : Match Preview

Scott Golbourne could make MK Dons return against PeterboroughMK Dons hope to have Scott Golbourne available for the visit of Peterborough.Golbourne, on loan from Bristol City, has missed the last two matches with a hip injury but may be fit against Posh on Saturday.Defender Scott Wootton and midfielder Ed Upson are among those pushing for recalls after they were dropped to the bench on Boxing Day.Ousseynou Cisse has been on the bench for the last two games following his return from injury, playing 20 minutes against Plymouth, and he too could come into consideration for a starting berth.Peterborough boss Grant McCann may be tempted to name an unchanged side.Posh moved into the play-offs with a stunning 3-1 victory at Bradford on Boxing Day.McCann could have defender Jack Baldwin back in his squad following a hamstring injury.Striker Junior Morias was again on the bench at Valley Parade as he continues his comeback from a thigh problem.

Source: PAR

