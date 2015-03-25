 
Milton Keynes Dons V Oxford Utd at Stadium MK : Match Preview

31 August 2017 06:27
MK Dons could welcome back injured players when Oxford visit

MK Dons boss Robbie Neilson hopes to have some of his injured players available again for the visit of Oxford.

Osman Sow, Joe Walsh, Kieran Agard and Chuks Aneke all missed the defeat at Blackburn while Peter Pawlett and Callum Brittain were absent against Brighton's youngsters in the EFL Trophy in midweek.

Neilson, who is still hoping to make at least one more signing before the transfer window closes, will assess his players on Friday.

Robbie Muirhead and Paul Downing could be in line for recalls should Neilson want to make changes after the heavy loss at Ewood Park.

Oxford hope to have Brazilian left-back Ricardinho available.

Ricardinho bruised his back in last Saturday's League One draw with Shrewsbury.

Defender Curtis Nelson is expected to be involved after the captain missed the Checkatrade Trophy rout of Stevenage.

Midfielder Ivo Pekalski (knee) and defenders Charlie Raglan (ankle) and Sam Long (knee) remain out.

Source: PAR

