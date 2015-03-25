Milton Keynes Dons V Northampton at Stadium MK : Match Preview

MK Dons manager Robbie Neilson hopeful of good news on injury frontMK Dons boss Robbie Neilson is hoping for more good news on his injured players ahead of Northampton's visit to stadium:mk.Defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell was back in the squad against AFC Wimbledon after missing three matches with a foot problem and midfielders Ed Upson and Peter Pawlett might be back in contention on Tuesday night.Osman Sow and fellow forward Kieran Agard continue to be involved while their fitness is being managed.However, Joe Walsh is expected to be missing for another two weeks despite some improvement in his knee problem.Chris Long is a fresh injury concern for Northampton after a tight hamstring forced him off at the weekend.Billy Waters replaced him against Bradford and he could start in Milton Keynes should Long not recover in time. Marc Richards is also an option for Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.Sam Hoskins, sidelined since January with a serious knee injury, was named on the bench on Saturday and made his return as a 74th-minute substitute but it is probably too soon for him to start a match.Midfielder Shaun McWilliams (foot) is nearing a return from injury but John-Joe O'Toole (groin) is out until October and Sam Foley (knee) remains sidelined.

Source: PAR

