 
  1. Football
  2. Milton Keynes Dons

Milton Keynes Dons V Gillingham at Stadium MK : Match Preview

17 August 2017 05:27
Peter Pawlett in contention for MK Dons

Peter Pawlett could be back in the MK Dons squad for the visit of Gillingham.

The summer signing from St Johnstone has not featured since the opening day of the season but he is back in training and available again.

Most recent addition Osman Sow needs to work on his fitness before he is involved and the club are still awaiting international clearance for the Swedish striker.

Chuks Aneke is training again after an injury-plagued campaign last time, but the attacking midfielder is not yet ready to be considered.

Gillingham will be without forward Conor Wilkinson, who starts a three-match suspension following his red card in last weekend's 1-0 home defeat by Bradford.

Midfielder Billy Bingham missed the Bradford game with a foot problem, so will be assessed.

Ben Nugent is expected to go straight into contention after the former Crewe defender signed a one-year deal following a successful trial, while goalkeeper Steve Arnold has also been added to Ady Pennock's squad.

Defenders Aaron Morris (knee) and Bradley Garmston (groin) continue their recovery.

Source: PAR

