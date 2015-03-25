Milton Keynes Dons V Fleetwood Town at Stadium MK : Match Preview

Peter Pawlett in line for MK Dons returnPeter Pawlett could make his long-awaited return to Sky Bet League One action when MK Dons host Fleetwood on Saturday.After two months out injured the midfielder made his comeback as a 69th-minute substitute against Hyde United in the FA Cup last weekend and also made another 30-minute appearance from the bench in the Checkatrade Trophy.The cup games gave Dons boss Robbie Neilson the chance to rotate his squad but the likes of Dean Lewington, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Sam Nombe will likely return to the fringes.Lee Nicholls will return in goal while the likes of Scott Golbourne, Alex Gilbey and Chuks Aneke are expected to return to the team fresh after a rest in midweek.Fleetwood defender Lewie Coyle is suspended after receiving a three-match ban for his red card in last weekend's FA Cup win over Chorley.Midfielder Bobby Grant is set to be out for several weeks with a knee injury, which may offer a chance to 22-year-old Jack Sowerby who has scored two goals in his last two games in the FA Cup and Checkatrade Trophy.Head coach Uwe Rosler will restore his full-strength line-up after making changes for the midweek win over Carlisle.Forward Conor McAleny has missed the last three matches with an ankle problem and remains a doubt.

Source: PAR

