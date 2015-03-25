Milton Keynes Dons V Bradford at Stadium MK : Match Preview

Callum Brittain absent for MK Dons clash with BradfordMK Dons are without Callum Brittain after he was called up to the England Under-20s squad for the first time.The defender is away with the Young Lions for games against Italy and Czech Republic.Chuks Aneke has come through two appearances after six months out with a hamstring injury, while Joe Walsh (knee) could also be available.Midfielder Peter Pawlett was expected to return to training this week after injury but is unlikely to be available as he regains fitness.Bradford goalkeeper Lukas Raeder will make his league debut for the club if Colin Doyle is unable to return from international duty with the Republic of Ireland.Doyle has been called up for the Republic's World Cup qualifiers, but may be given permission to play at MK Dons before meeting back up with Martin O'Neill's squad. Bantams' number two goalkeeper Rouven Sattelmaier (hamstring) is still out.French midfielder Timothee Dieng could return to contention after being sidelined since the end of August due to a calf injury.Defender Adam Thompson is on international duty with Northern Ireland and fellow countryman Shay McCartan has not recovered from his calf problem.

Source: PAR

