 
  1. Football
  2. Milton Keynes Dons

Milton Keynes Dons V Bradford at Stadium MK : Match Preview

05 October 2017 01:18
Callum Brittain absent for MK Dons clash with Bradford

MK Dons are without Callum Brittain after he was called up to the England Under-20s squad for the first time.

The defender is away with the Young Lions for games against Italy and Czech Republic.

Chuks Aneke has come through two appearances after six months out with a hamstring injury, while Joe Walsh (knee) could also be available.

Midfielder Peter Pawlett was expected to return to training this week after injury but is unlikely to be available as he regains fitness.

Bradford goalkeeper Lukas Raeder will make his league debut for the club if Colin Doyle is unable to return from international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Doyle has been called up for the Republic's World Cup qualifiers, but may be given permission to play at MK Dons before meeting back up with Martin O'Neill's squad. Bantams' number two goalkeeper Rouven Sattelmaier (hamstring) is still out.

French midfielder Timothee Dieng could return to contention after being sidelined since the end of August due to a calf injury.

Defender Adam Thompson is on international duty with Northern Ireland and fellow countryman Shay McCartan has not recovered from his calf problem.

Source: PAR

Feature Four talking points ahead of Scotland v Slovakia

Four talking points ahead of Scotland v Slovakia...

Scotland’s World Cup hopes could be snuffed out if they fail to overcome Slovakia in their penultimate qualifying clash.

Feature Five talking points ahead of England v Slovenia

Five talking points ahead of England v Slovenia...

England go into their penultimate World Cup qualifier at home to Slovenia on Thursday knowing victory will be enough to

Feature 5 things we learned from the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Malaysian Grand Prix...

Max Verstappen sealed victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton finished second to extend his lead in the championship standings.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester City and Manchester United maintained the pace at the top of the Premier League while Everton and Crystal Palace continued to struggle.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchweek 7

Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchw...

The Premier League waves goodbye to September and says hello to October this weekend before the latest international break.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester City

Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester ...

Champions Chelsea play early pace-setters Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.