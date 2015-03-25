Milton Keynes Dons V AFC Wimbledon at Stadium MK : Match Preview

Aidan Nesbitt set for MK Dons returnAidan Nesbitt is one of a handful of players MK Dons boss Robbie Neilson hopes will be fit again for the visit of rivals AFC Wimbledon.The midfielder is nearing a return after an injury absence while further players, who Neilson did not name, will be assessed after sitting out the FA Cup win against QPR last weekend. The likes of Alex Gilbey and Peter Pawlett were absent at Loftus Road while Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Kieran Agard did not start the third-round tie.Osman Sow will complete his three-match suspension while on-loan striker Ike Ugbo could keep his place in the team and make his home debut.Neilson hopes to add another new signing to his ranks ahead of Saturday's match following the arrival of Ugbo from Chelsea.Wimbledon striker Kwesi Appiah has undergone surgery to cure a hamstring problem.The 27-year-old has not featured since the middle of December, but Dons boss Neal Ardley hopes the forward could yet play again this season if all goes well with his rehabilitation.Midfielder Dean Parrrett is back in training after recovering from a groin operation, but remains some way from first-team contention.Captain Barry Fuller shrugged off an ankle problem to play in the FA Cup third-round defeat by Tottenham at Wembley, so should be involved again along with striker Cody McDonald, who has been playing with a fractured metatarsal.

