Milton Keynes Dons 4-4 Oldham - 21-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Ed Upson's last-minute leveller for MK Dons salvaged a 4-4 draw against Oldham in an eight-goal thriller at Stadium MK.
Dons were 4-2 down midway through the second half courtesy of a dominant Latics display under new boss Richie Wellens, who looked set to bag the three points, but Aidan Nesbitt and Upson netted late on to rescue a point.
Wellens' side wasted no time grabbing the opener after just seven minutes through Craig Davies' seventh goal of the season, before Alex Gilbey notched a leveller for MK moments later.
Queensy Menig's cross on 39 minutes found Eoin Doyle unmarked in the MK box and his nonchalant flick flew in, before another Menig cross five minutes later saw Dons defender Joe Walsh put through his own net.
Upson fired in a free-kick after 56 minutes before Oldham skipper Peter Clark smashed home to make it 4-2.
But Nesbitt slotted in 10 minutes from time before a mix-up in the Latics' back-line allowed Upson the space in the six-yard box to snatch an unlikely point.
Source: PA