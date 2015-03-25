 
Milton Keynes Dons 1-4 Bradford - 07-Oct-2017 : Match Report

07 October 2017 05:31
Charlie Wyke at the double as Bradford beat 10-man MK Dons

Bradford triumphed 4-1 against 10-man MK Dons to record a sixth win in eight games and end the hosts' four-match unbeaten league run.

The Dons were reduced to 10 men after just five minutes when Aaron Tshibola saw red, before Romain Vincelot found the net six minutes later to get the visitors off the mark.

Charlie Wyke bagged a brace either side of the Dons' consolation goal, scored by Ethan Ebanks-Landell, and Paul Taylor netted his first of the season late on to round off a convincing win for the Bantams.

The Dons could have been forgiven for thinking it was not going to be their day when Tshibola was sent off for a last-ditch challenge on Jake Reeves, before Vincelot headed home from Alex Gilliead's corner.

Stuart McCall's side doubled their lead when Wyke's deflected strike from just outside the box found the net in the 18th minute, before Ebanks-Landell headed in MK's consolation just before the break.

The Bantams added a third and a fourth in the second period when Wyke tapped home after 71 minutes, before Taylor finished neatly after being sent clear eight minutes from time.

Source: PA

