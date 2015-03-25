 
Milton Keynes Dons 1-1 Shrewsbury - 09-Dec-2017 : Match Report

09 December 2017 05:58
Whalley late strike hands Shrewsbury draw at MK Dons

Shaun Whalley struck four minutes from time to ensure Shrewsbury avoided a third straight League One defeat as they drew 1-1 at MK Dons.

The Shrews had lost four of their previous five in the third tier and that record looked set to worsen when Peter Pawlett's first goal of the season early in the second half put the Dons in the ascendancy.

But Whalley's unstoppable drive from 30 yards denied the home side what would have been only their second league win since September and their first in four matches

Shrewsbury recorded the game's first meaningful chance after a lacklustre opening 25 minutes when Alex Rodman's strike was well saved by Dons goalkeeper Lee Nicholls.

And despite the visitors demonstrating much of the attacking intent, Robbie Neilson's side took the lead when Pawlett found the net after Chuks Aneke played the former Aberdeen midfielder through on goal, before the 26-year-old slotted home.

But the visitors snatched a point in emphatic fashion five minutes from time when Whalley unleashed a fierce strike from distance that flew past Nicholls and into the top corner.

Source: PA

