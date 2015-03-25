 
Millwall V Wolverhampton at The Den : Match Preview

24 December 2017 11:50
Neil Harris to freshen up his Millwall side for Wolves clash

Millwall manager Neil Harris could add fresh faces to his side for the visit of Wolves in the Sky Bet Championship on Boxing Day.

Harris named an unchanged line-up for the 3-0 defeat at Derby, but midfielder Shaun Williams will be pushing for his first start since September after coming on as a substitute in all of the Lions' last three matches.

Fred Onyedinma will also be in contention for a starting spot after recovering from a knock, but Shane Ferguson is likely to miss out again.

Byron Webster is unavailable but is back in the gym as he continues his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury.

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo could also use his squad to make changes.

The Portuguese made just one change to his team against Ipswich on Saturday, with Barry Douglas returning from injury in place of Ruben Vinagre.

Vinagre will be hoping for a recall while the likes of Helder Costa, Alfred N'Diaye and Bright Enobakhare are also options.

Goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has played no part this season after being diagnosed with acute leukaemia in the summer and defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh is recovering from ankle surgery.

Source: PAR

