Millwall V Sheff Utd at The Den : Match Preview

Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace back from ban to face Sheffield UnitedJed Wallace is available again for Millwall's Sky Bet Championship game at home to Sheffield United on Saturday.Wallace has served his three-match suspension and is expected to return, with Fred Onyedinma possibly the one to make way.Steve Morison and Tom Elliott started up front last weekend but Lee Gregory could be handed a chance to add more of a goal threat.Shaun Williams is back in training after a knee injury but Saturday will come too soon for the midfielder. Byron Webster remains out, also with a knee problem.Sheffield United defender George Baldock could return to contention for the trip to The Den.Wing-back Baldock has missed the last four games due to a hamstring strain, but is expected to be included in boss Chris Wilder's squad.Samir Carruthers and David Brooks are both pushing for starting places after coming off the bench in last week's 1-1 draw with Birmingham.Midfielder Paul Coutts is out for the season after recently breaking a leg, while striker Ched Evans (ankle) and defender Kieron Freeman (knee) are long-term absentees.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.