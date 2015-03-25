 
  1. Football
  2. Millwall

Millwall V Sheff Utd at The Den : Match Preview

30 November 2017 05:36
Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace back from ban to face Sheffield United

Jed Wallace is available again for Millwall's Sky Bet Championship game at home to Sheffield United on Saturday.

Wallace has served his three-match suspension and is expected to return, with Fred Onyedinma possibly the one to make way.

Steve Morison and Tom Elliott started up front last weekend but Lee Gregory could be handed a chance to add more of a goal threat.

Shaun Williams is back in training after a knee injury but Saturday will come too soon for the midfielder. Byron Webster remains out, also with a knee problem.

Sheffield United defender George Baldock could return to contention for the trip to The Den.

Wing-back Baldock has missed the last four games due to a hamstring strain, but is expected to be included in boss Chris Wilder's squad.

Samir Carruthers and David Brooks are both pushing for starting places after coming off the bench in last week's 1-1 draw with Birmingham.

Midfielder Paul Coutts is out for the season after recently breaking a leg, while striker Ched Evans (ankle) and defender Kieron Freeman (knee) are long-term absentees.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.