Millwall V Reading at The Den : Match Preview

Millwall boss Neil Harris has no fresh injury or suspension concerns for Tuesday's Sky Bet Championship clash at home to Reading.
Lee Gregory remains unavailable as he serves the final game of a three-match ban.
Fellow forward Tom Elliott will also be missing due to a quad muscle injury.
The Lions, who drew 0-0 at Preston on Saturday, have won each of their last two home fixtures, scoring five goals and conceding none.
Jordan Obita is a major doubt for Reading.
The left-sided player was stretchered off during the final few moments of Saturday's draw with Hull after colliding with advertising boards.
Winger Modou Barrow (knee) and midfielder Leandro Bacuna (knock) both missed the Hull clash and will be assessed before the trip to the Den.
Striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson could be promoted to Jaap Stam's starting XI having come off the bench to net the equaliser at the weekend.
