Millwall V Reading at The Den : Match Preview

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

What the papers sayManchester City could see their bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez overtaken by Paris St Germain, according to the Sun.

Manchester duo City and United cemented their status as early-season pace-setters at the top of the Premier League table with

What the papers sayEverton offered 75 million euros (£66m) for Diego Costa in the final days of the summer transfer

Manchester City host Shakhtar Donetsk in their second Champions League Group F match on Tuesday.

No new worries for Lions boss Neil HarrisMillwall boss Neil Harris has no fresh injury or suspension concerns for Tuesday's Sky Bet Championship clash at home to Reading.Lee Gregory remains unavailable as he serves the final game of a three-match ban.Fellow forward Tom Elliott will also be missing due to a quad muscle injury.The Lions, who drew 0-0 at Preston on Saturday, have won each of their last two home fixtures, scoring five goals and conceding none.Jordan Obita is a major doubt for Reading.The left-sided player was stretchered off during the final few moments of Saturday's draw with Hull after colliding with advertising boards.Winger Modou Barrow (knee) and midfielder Leandro Bacuna (knock) both missed the Hull clash and will be assessed before the trip to the Den.Striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson could be promoted to Jaap Stam's starting XI having come off the bench to net the equaliser at the weekend.

