Millwall V QPR at The Den : Match Preview

Millwall duo to be monitored ahead of QPR clashConor McLaughlin and Tom Elliott will be assessed ahead of Millwall's clash with QPR at The Den.The pair - along with Shaun Williams - were drafted into the starting line-up for the home Boxing Day clash with leaders Wolves.But they were forced off within the hour, being replaced by Mahlon Romeo and Steve Morison, who had been dropped to the bench.Ryan Tunnicliffe had to settle for a substitute role against Wolves as well but came on late in the game and may also feature from the start.QPR must do without Josh Scowen, who serves a one-match ban.The midfielder was sent off during the goalless draw at Ipswich on Boxing Day after collecting two yellow cards.Jordan Cousins came into the team for the trip to Suffolk, with Bright Osayi-Samuel dropping to the bench, while veteran forward Jamie Mackie is also available again having completed a three-match suspension.Defender James Perch has stepped up his rehabilitation following a knee problem, but Joel Lynch (ankle) remains sidelined.

Source: PAR

