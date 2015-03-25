Millwall V Preston North End at The Den : Match Preview

Millwall set to recall the big gunsMillwall boss Neil Harris is expected to recall his first-team regulars for the Sky Bet Championship visit of Preston.The Lions fielded six changes for the FA Cup third-round win over Barnsley, so the likes of goalkeeper Jordan Archer, defender Mahlon Romeo, midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe and forward Lee Gregory should return.Defender Byron Webster is set to step up his rehabilitation following a knee injury which required surgery.Midfielder Shane Ferguson, though, remains sidelined as he recovers from his own a knee problem which the Northern Ireland international suffered before Christmas.Preston quartet Chris Maxwell, Ben Davies, Ben Pearson and Jordan Hugill are all looking to return after being rested for last week's FA Cup win at Wycombe.New signing Louis Moult will hope to be involved in the squad for the first time after missing last weekend because of a minor injury.Eoin Doyle is set to return after illness but Darnell Fisher (hip) remains a doubt.Tommy Spurr (knee), Josh Earl (knee) and Sean Maguire (hamstring) are still sidelined.

