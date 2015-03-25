 
Millwall V Norwich at The Den : Match Preview

24 August 2017 04:28
Millwall wait on striker Tom Elliott

Millwall are hoping that striker Tom Elliott will be fit for the Sky Bet Championship home clash against Norwich.

Elliott limped off during the Carabao Cup defeat against Reading earlier this week suffering from an ankle strain and he will continue to be monitored ahead of the Canaries' visit.

Manager Neil Harris is likely to leave a decision on Elliott until the day of the game, while there could be fitness tests elsewhere following the Reading game.

That tie went to extra-time and Harris has reported "a few knocks, bruises and tired legs."

Norwich will continue to assess strikers Nelson Oliveira and Cameron Jerome after the duo sat out the midweek Carabao Cup win over Charlton because of their respective groin problems.

Summer signing Marley Watkins was on target in the 4-1 victory and could come into contention along with German midfielder Tom Trybull, who made his first appearance since moving from Den Haag as a substitute and netted a late goal.

Swiss defender Timm Klose is closing in on a return from a pre-season leg muscle problem.

Midfielder Alex Pritchard is recovering from ankle surgery, while Jamal Lewis (knee) and Louis Thompson (Achilles) also continue their rehabilitation.

Source: PAR

