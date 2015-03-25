 
Millwall V Middlesbrough at The Den : Match Preview

15 December 2017 01:45
Middlesbrough have no new injury concerns ahead of Millwall clash

Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk has reported a clean bill of health ahead of the visit of Millwall to the Riverside.

Boro are aiming to build on last week's victory over Ipswich, which ended a run of back-to-back defeats, and will go into Saturday's clash with no injury or suspension worries.

Rudy Gestede will be pushing for a start after coming off the bench in Boro's last two fixtures against Bristol City and the Tractor Boys.

The striker has recovered from a thigh injury that had sidelined him since August.

Millwall will again have Shaun Williams available.

The midfielder recently played for the club's Under-23 team in preparation for his return from a knee injury.

Manager Neil Harris has been further boosted by goalkeeper Jordan Archer's return from illness.

Saturday's fixture will, however, come too soon for Fred Onyedinma and Shane Ferguson, who both have knocks, and long-term absentee Byron Webster (knee).

Source: PAR

