Millwall V Leeds at The Den : Match Preview

Suspended Lee Gregory missing as Millwall take on LeedsMillwall are without the suspended Lee Gregory for Saturday's visit Sky Bet Championship of Leeds.The forward begins a three-match ban after being sent off in Tuesday's 2-2 draw at QPR.Aiden O'Brien is once again available following suspension, so is expected to replace Gregory in manager Neil Harris' starting XI.His selection is made even likelier by the absence of Tom Elliot, who has a quad muscle injury.Leeds captain Liam Cooper is expected to be fit after being forced out of the midweek win against Birmingham due to a minor injury.Thomas Christiansen's side are currently short of cover at centre-half. Luke Ayling was switched from right-back on Tuesday night as Matthew Pennington is working his way back from a foot injury.Pennington, on loan from Everton, is expected to return to full training next week, while Christiansen has no new injury or suspension worries.Gaetano Berardi made his first appearance off the bench against Birmingham since recovering from a shoulder injury. Kemar Roofe and Stuart Dallas are also pushing for starting places.

Source: PAR

