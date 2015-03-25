Millwall V Burton Albion at The Den : Match Preview

Jake Cooper banned for MillwallMillwall boss Neil Harris will be without suspended defender Jake Cooper for Saturday's Sky Bet Championship clash with lowly Burton.Cooper was dismissed for a second bookable offence late in Tuesday night's 2-1 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday and will sit out as the Lions attempt to ease themselves further clear of the drop zone.With Byron Webster missing long-term because of a knee problem, Tony Craig could get the nod at the back, while midfielder Shaun Williams continues his own recovery from a series knee injury.Tom Elliott will hope to retain his place in attack after rewarding Harris for selecting him ahead of Steve Morison and Lee Gregory at Hillsborough with his side's goal.Burton duo Kyle McFadzean and Luke Murphy are both doubtful after sustaining knocks in the midweek defeat at home to Barnsley.Boss Nigel Clough said defender McFadzean suffered a broken nose after a coming together with Tykes forward Ike Ugbo while Murphy is struggling with a couple of unspecified issues.John Brayford will definitely be on the sidelines with a hamstring injury and Joe Mason continues to nurse a back problem.Will Miller is an outside chance to feature despite a hamstring issue as Clough hinted he could make changes after the Brewers' winless run in the Championship stretched to seven games following their 4-2 loss on Tuesday.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.