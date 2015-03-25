Millwall V Birmingham at The Den : Match Preview

Millwall's Steve Morison will be assessed before manager Neil Harris selects his XI for Saturday's visit of Brentford.
The striker has been suffering from a stomach injury, but should he miss out Tom Elliott is pushing for a recall having returned from injury in last week's 1-0 defeat at Brentford.
An alternative solution for Harris could be for Aiden O'Brien to be given a different role and to omit Shane Ferguson.
Byron Webster and Shaun Williams remain long-term absentees.
Record signing Jota could return to Birmingham's starting line-up after overcoming hamstring trouble.
The B#6.5million striker took a seat on the bench for Friday's 1-0 home win over Cardiff, but remained an unused replacement.
Emilio Nsue will be back in contention after missing the Cardiff victory following international duty with Equatorial Guinea.
David Stockdale remains sidelined with a broken wrist, with Carl Jenkinson still recovering from a dislocated shoulder.
