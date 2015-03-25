Millwall V Barnsley at The Den : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Millwall's Tom Elliott set to return against BarnsleyMillwall forward Tom Elliott could return for Saturday's FA Cup third round tie at home to Barnsley.Elliott has been out injured since he played against Wolves on Boxing Day, but is in contention this weekend.Manager Neil Harris is likely to make a handful of changes for the match, with Aiden O'Brien and Kris Twardeck among those hoping to start.Shane Ferguson and Byron Webster remain out with long-term knee injuries.Barnsley will once again be without injured pair Andy Yiadom and Ryan Hedges.Defender Yiadom missed last week's win at Sunderland due to a sprained ankle, while winger Hedges is sidelined with a thigh injury.Angus MacDonald could return to contention and fellow centre-half Adam Jackson has returned to training as he works his way back from a serious knee injury.The Reds will be without winger Harvey Barnes and striker Ike Ugbo after they returned to parent clubs Leicester and Chelsea respectively.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker