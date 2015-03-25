Millwall V Barnsley at The Den : Match Preview

Millwall forward Tom Elliott could return for Saturday's FA Cup third round tie at home to Barnsley.
Elliott has been out injured since he played against Wolves on Boxing Day, but is in contention this weekend.
Manager Neil Harris is likely to make a handful of changes for the match, with Aiden O'Brien and Kris Twardeck among those hoping to start.
Shane Ferguson and Byron Webster remain out with long-term knee injuries.
Barnsley will once again be without injured pair Andy Yiadom and Ryan Hedges.
Defender Yiadom missed last week's win at Sunderland due to a sprained ankle, while winger Hedges is sidelined with a thigh injury.
Angus MacDonald could return to contention and fellow centre-half Adam Jackson has returned to training as he works his way back from a serious knee injury.
The Reds will be without winger Harvey Barnes and striker Ike Ugbo after they returned to parent clubs Leicester and Chelsea respectively.
Source: PAR