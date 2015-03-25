 
Millwall V Barnsley at The Den : Match Preview

28 September 2017 06:13
Lee Gregory back for Millwall as Barnsley visit

Millwall will be boosted by the return of striker Lee Gregory for the Sky Bet Championship clash with Barnsley.

Gregory is available again for selection having missed the last three Lions games through suspension following his red card at QPR.

Fellow forward Tom Elliott, who has not featured for more than a month, remains sidelined with a quad muscle injury.

Defender Jake Cooper and midfielders Shane Ferguson and Ryan Tunnicliffe are among the players pushing for a start, should manager Neil Harris make changes from the midweek victory over Reading.

Barnsley midfielder Brad Potts is doubtful after being forced out of the midweek home draw against QPR.

Potts rolled his ankle in last weekend's defeat at Wolves, but started on Tuesday night and lasted 80 minutes before being replaced by Ryan Hedges.

Cameron McGeehan is edging closer to his first start for the club after two recent substitute appearances, but fellow midfielder Lloyd Isgrove, yet to feature this season, is now nursing a thigh strain after recovering from a long-term foot injury.

Defender Andy Yiadom (back) remains sidelined as the Reds chase their first league win in five matches.

Source: PAR

