 
  1. Football
  2. Millwall

Millwall 2-1 Reading - 26-Sep-2017 : Match Report

26 September 2017 10:16
George Saville's late double seals comeback win for Millwall

Millwall's George Saville scored twice in the final 10 minutes to seal a 2-1 comeback victory against Reading at the Den.

Dave Edwards' first goal for Jaap Stam's team appeared likely to secure a much-needed victory but the hosts scored twice in the space of five minutes to steal a valiant win.

Millwall started like a team aware they need more wins instead of draws and in the 10th minute, Byron Webster tested Reading's Vito Mannone with a forceful header from 15 yards. Shaun Williams then produced a similarly powerful 20-yard strike to force the goalkeeper into another stop.

It was last season's losing play-off finalists, however, who took the lead in the 73rd minute. From Sone Aluko's right-wing corner, Edwards leapt to head beyond Jordan Archer from close range and take the Royals into contention to win their first game in five.

With Lee Gregory suspended, Millwall were short of quality in the final third, but seven minutes later, when Williams crossed from a corner on the left, Saville headed his third goal of the season into the top left corner.

Their recovery and first win over Reading since August 2004 was sealed in the 85th minute when the visitors could only clear as far as the edge of the area, from where Saville sent a half-volley beyond Mannone and into the bottom lefthand corner of Mannone's goal.

Source: PA

