 
  1. Football
  2. Newcastle United

Mike Ashley waits on second bid for Newcastle

21 November 2017 11:24

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is awaiting a follow-up bid from PCP Capital Partners after rebuffing its initial offer for the club.

It emerged on Monday evening that one of the parties interested in buying Newcastle, understood to be the PCP group fronted by Amanda Staveley, had tabled a formal offer after spending weeks trawling through its finances.

Reports suggested the deal on the table amounted to around Â£300million, a figure which would give Ashley a modest return on the Â£134.4.million he paid for the club and the Â£129million he has since made available in interest-free loans.

However, Press Association Sport understands the offer was closer to Â£280million, and that much of that was dependent upon a series of future performance-based clauses.

It is also understood it included a relegation clause which stipulated a repayment should the club drop out if the Premier League once again.

That simply does not meet Ashley's requirements with the sportswear magnate looking for an agreed figure, although he has made it clear from the outset that he will accept payment in instalments.

There was some disquiet on Tyneside that news of the bid had leaked out with a series of prospective buyers, among them PCP, having signed non-disclosure agreements with the club and there is a desire for the negotiations not to be played out in public.

Staveley, who helped broker the takeover of Manchester City in 2008, was never likely to declare her hand first time out and it seems likely that an improved offer will be made in due course.

It remains to be seen whether or not any of the other potential purchasers will be prompted to move now that the first shot has been fired.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as