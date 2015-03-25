Midfielder Jade Moore calls on England to be clinical against Spain

England midfield general Jade Moore has called for a clinical performance from the Lionesses as they prepare to tackle Spain at the Women's European Championship.

After Wednesday's 6-0 thrashing of Scotland, England are back in action on Sunday when they head to Breda with the Spanish in their sights.

And after hitting Scotland with clinical early strikes that crushed their opponents' spirits, England are looking for more of the same against a side they surprisingly lost 3-2 against at Euro 2013.

Moore told Press Association Sport: "We're probably even more positive heading into this game, on the back of a 6-0 win and a fantastic performance. It's definitely put us in a really good mood and good stead heading into the Spanish game.

"It was always highlighted as one of our toughest games, and one that could be tricky depending on what tactics they use to play, but for us it's about concentrating on what we do well and making sure we bring that to the table.

"If we can do that, and start fast and start strong, then hopefully the Spanish team won't be able to live with us.

"That's key to the performance: a bright start. If we can start like we started against Scotland and make sure we take our chances, and be clinical in front of goal, then I think we'll be able to put this game to bed early.

"But we're not naive to the fact the Spanish have some definite goal threats, and can definitely swing the momentum within an instant."

Moore, 26, was among the players left high and dry when Notts County Ladies went out of business in April, but she has since joined Reading and is relishing her continuing key role in England's team.

Manager Mark Sampson trusts her with the ball-winning duties in central midfield, and Moore is rising to the promptings of the Welshman, who has backed England to develop into the world's best team.

Like Sampson, Moore is eyeing the trophy from this tournament in Holland, and she said: "This isn't the second game of the group stages for us, this is the second game out of six.

"It's something that we've come here to do, so we have to talk positive and we have to remain positive in camp. Mark just epitomises positive belief and if he didn't then how could the rest of us as players believe that?

"There's a different feel in camp now and that's the positivity and the belief that's growing."

She related the current mindset of the England team to that which she experienced two years ago in Canada at the World Cup, when the Lionesses finished third, behind only Japan and winners the United States.

There could be personnel changes for the Spain game, but England's belief throughout the squad appears unshakeable.

Moore said: "We felt it in Canada, that as the games went on the momentum started to tilt with us.

"And once you get that strong belief in camp, you can almost achieve anything.

"The positive thing with this group of girls is that Mark can throw anything on them and they can take it and execute it.

"He could play a different formation against Spain and the girls could execute that. I think that's the positive thing.

"We talk about having a learning mindset and that's something that is massively powerful to us, to be able to chop and change to something different to the game before, but also understand why and execute it in the right moments."

Source: PA

