 
  1. Football
  2. Republic of Ireland

Midfield pair miss Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifiers

28 August 2017 04:54

Midfielders Jeff Hendrick and James McCarthy are out of the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Serbia through injury.

Burnley's Hendrick has been ruled out with a thigh strain, while Everton's McCarthy has a hamstring problem, and neither will be able to play any part either in Tbilisi on Saturday or when the Serbs head for Dublin three days later.

Fellow midfielder Eunan O'Kane reported into camp on Monday, but has since returned to Leeds to continue treatment for an ongoing groin injury.

Manager Martin O'Neill will keep his fingers crossed over Burnley striker Jonathan Walters, who was unable to train fully as he nurses the ankle problem which kept him out of Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Tottenham.

However he, like keeper Sheffield Wednesday Keiren Westwood and Hull midfielder David Meyler, is expected to join his team-mates on Tuesday.

O'Neill has reduced his provisional 39-man squad to 25 with Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady and Ipswich striker David McGoldrick due to report on Tuesday having been given extra time for personal reasons.

Squad: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Rob Elliot (Newcastle) Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday); Cyrus Christie (Middlesbrough), Richard Keogh (Derby), Shane Duffy (Brighton), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle), John O'Shea (Sunderland), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (both Burnley); Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), James McClean (West Brom), Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane (both Aston Villa), Robbie Brady (Burnley), David Meyler (Hull), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich), Jonathan Hayes (Celtic), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) Daryl Horgan (Preston); Jonathan Walters (Burnley), Shane Long (Southampton), Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest), David McGoldrick (Ipswich).

Source: PA

