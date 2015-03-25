 
  1. Football
  2. Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough V Scunthorpe at Riverside Stadium : Match Preview

21 August 2017 07:10
Garry Monk ready to shuffle his Boro pack for Carabao clash

Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk is expected to shuffle his pack for the Carabao Cup clash against Scunthorpe.

Daniel Ayala is back in contention after missing the games against Sheffield United, Burton and Nottingham Forest with an ankle injury.

Martin Braithwaite (hamstring) may miss out but Monk has plenty of options should he choose to freshen up his attack, with Ashley Fletcher pushing for a start.

The likes of Fabio, Connor Roberts, Dimi Konstantopoulos, Lewis Baker and Grant Leadbitter could also come into the starting XI.

Scunthorpe will be without striker Kevin van Veen, who limped off against Oxford on Saturday.

Jordan Clarke is not yet fit after a thigh problem, with manager Graham Alexander hoping the defender will return to training later this week.

Jonathan Margetts is around three to four weeks from fitness due to a knee problem, with fellow forwards Luke Williams and Kyle Wootton also sidelined.

Alexander will therefore select from an unchanged squad, aside from Van Veen's absence.

Source: PAR

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Feature England

England's top-10 Test wicket-takers of all time...

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's most memorable UFC fights...

Conor McGregor will fight as a professional boxer for the first time when he meets Floyd Mayweather in a light-middleweight

Feature Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather's finest fight wins...

Floyd Mayweather is expected to fight for the last time in his light-middleweight match-up with Conor McGregor on August 26.

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash