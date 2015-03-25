Middlesbrough V Scunthorpe at Riverside Stadium : Match Preview

Garry Monk ready to shuffle his Boro pack for Carabao clashMiddlesbrough boss Garry Monk is expected to shuffle his pack for the Carabao Cup clash against Scunthorpe.Daniel Ayala is back in contention after missing the games against Sheffield United, Burton and Nottingham Forest with an ankle injury.Martin Braithwaite (hamstring) may miss out but Monk has plenty of options should he choose to freshen up his attack, with Ashley Fletcher pushing for a start.The likes of Fabio, Connor Roberts, Dimi Konstantopoulos, Lewis Baker and Grant Leadbitter could also come into the starting XI.Scunthorpe will be without striker Kevin van Veen, who limped off against Oxford on Saturday.Jordan Clarke is not yet fit after a thigh problem, with manager Graham Alexander hoping the defender will return to training later this week.Jonathan Margetts is around three to four weeks from fitness due to a knee problem, with fellow forwards Luke Williams and Kyle Wootton also sidelined.Alexander will therefore select from an unchanged squad, aside from Van Veen's absence.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.