 
  1. Football
  2. Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough V QPR at Riverside Stadium : Match Preview

14 September 2017 07:14
Winger Adama Traore misses out for Middlesbrough through suspension

Middlesbrough will be without winger Adama Traore for QPR's Sky Bet Championship visit to to the Riverside Stadium through suspension.

Traore was sent off for a challenge on Conor Hourihane during Tuesday night's 0-0 draw at Aston Villa and saw an appeal rejected on Thursday afternoon, so will serve the first instalment of a three-match ban.

Manager Garry Monk kept faith with the 11 men who had started the 3-0 victory at Bolton for the trip to Villa Park, but Traore's absence will mean at least one change this time around.

Rudy Gestede has undergone minor surgery to address a persistent thigh injury and is now recovering, while fellow striker Martin Braithwaite has returned to training after shaking off a hamstring problem, although Saturday's game will come too soon for him.

QPR boss Ian Holloway could name the same line-up for a third straight game.

Rangers followed up last weekend's win over Ipswich by coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Millwall on Tuesday.

However, striker Matt Smith is pushing for a start after coming off the bench to hit the equaliser against the Lions.

Grant Hall, Joel Lynch, James Perch and Jordan Cousins remain on the injury list for Rangers.

Source: PAR

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.