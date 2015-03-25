Middlesbrough V QPR at Riverside Stadium : Match Preview

Middlesbrough will be without winger Adama Traore for QPR's Sky Bet Championship visit to to the Riverside Stadium through suspension.
Traore was sent off for a challenge on Conor Hourihane during Tuesday night's 0-0 draw at Aston Villa and saw an appeal rejected on Thursday afternoon, so will serve the first instalment of a three-match ban.
Manager Garry Monk kept faith with the 11 men who had started the 3-0 victory at Bolton for the trip to Villa Park, but Traore's absence will mean at least one change this time around.
Rudy Gestede has undergone minor surgery to address a persistent thigh injury and is now recovering, while fellow striker Martin Braithwaite has returned to training after shaking off a hamstring problem, although Saturday's game will come too soon for him.
QPR boss Ian Holloway could name the same line-up for a third straight game.
Rangers followed up last weekend's win over Ipswich by coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Millwall on Tuesday.
However, striker Matt Smith is pushing for a start after coming off the bench to hit the equaliser against the Lions.
Grant Hall, Joel Lynch, James Perch and Jordan Cousins remain on the injury list for Rangers.
