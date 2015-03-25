Middlesbrough V QPR at Riverside Stadium : Match Preview

Winger Adama Traore misses out for Middlesbrough through suspensionMiddlesbrough will be without winger Adama Traore for QPR's Sky Bet Championship visit to to the Riverside Stadium through suspension.Traore was sent off for a challenge on Conor Hourihane during Tuesday night's 0-0 draw at Aston Villa and saw an appeal rejected on Thursday afternoon, so will serve the first instalment of a three-match ban.Manager Garry Monk kept faith with the 11 men who had started the 3-0 victory at Bolton for the trip to Villa Park, but Traore's absence will mean at least one change this time around.Rudy Gestede has undergone minor surgery to address a persistent thigh injury and is now recovering, while fellow striker Martin Braithwaite has returned to training after shaking off a hamstring problem, although Saturday's game will come too soon for him.QPR boss Ian Holloway could name the same line-up for a third straight game.Rangers followed up last weekend's win over Ipswich by coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Millwall on Tuesday.However, striker Matt Smith is pushing for a start after coming off the bench to hit the equaliser against the Lions.Grant Hall, Joel Lynch, James Perch and Jordan Cousins remain on the injury list for Rangers.

Source: PAR

